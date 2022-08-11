Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.19. 215,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.