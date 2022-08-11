Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PetIQ

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PetIQ news, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PetIQ stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.97 million, a PE ratio of -28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

