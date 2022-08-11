Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases 7,938 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 567.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDXX stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.15. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.63 and its 200-day moving average is $441.22. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.