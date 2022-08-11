Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

