Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $1.34 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,097.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $503.15. 58,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.11 and a 200 day moving average of $498.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

