Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $183.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,568. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

