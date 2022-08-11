Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.
Funko Stock Up 0.7 %
FNKO stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Funko
In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,148 shares of company stock worth $1,288,842 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Funko
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
