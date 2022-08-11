Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Funko Stock Up 0.7 %

FNKO stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Funko

A number of research firms have commented on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,148 shares of company stock worth $1,288,842 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.