Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,240.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $105,240.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038498 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,809,960 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

