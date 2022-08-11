Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) versus Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Critical Review

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 807.59%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,602.70%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 60.80 -$81.05 million ($1.75) -1.15 Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 22.06 -$39.47 million ($20.72) -0.16

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals -3,647.40% -32.73% -30.00% Brickell Biotech -8,325.47% -191.55% -153.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Brickell Biotech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

