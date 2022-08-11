FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches Market Cap of $13,394.88

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 127.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.87 or 0.00073812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $13,394.88 and $37,022.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015249 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038346 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.