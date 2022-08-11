FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hugo Boss AG Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hugo Boss’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

