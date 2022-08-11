FY2022 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Reduced by Cormark

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million.

INE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.27.

TSE INE opened at C$19.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$15.89 and a 52 week high of C$22.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

