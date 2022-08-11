FY2022 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Reduced by Cormark

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE INE opened at C$19.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$15.89 and a 52 week high of C$22.03.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
