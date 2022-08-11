FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Insulet in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $262.49 on Thursday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.42. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Insulet by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

