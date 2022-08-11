FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Reduced by Scotiabank

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Scotiabank lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $21.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.35. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $18.06 per share.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$98.00.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

TSE:NTR opened at C$115.46 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$73.57 and a 52-week high of C$147.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$106.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

