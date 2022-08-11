FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Decreased by Analyst

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 946,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

