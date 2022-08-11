FY2022 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WTS. Cowen reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Shares of WTS stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

