FY2025 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
