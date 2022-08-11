FY2025 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 8.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.