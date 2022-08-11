Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. 269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

