Gaj Finance Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $17,316.08 and $260.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
