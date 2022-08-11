Gameswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $47,083.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

