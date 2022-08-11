Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.18% of Gartner worth $44,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $300.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,463 shares of company stock worth $5,639,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

