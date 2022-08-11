GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

G1A stock traded up €1.52 ($1.55) on Thursday, hitting €37.24 ($38.00). 423,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.84 and a 200-day moving average of €37.06.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

