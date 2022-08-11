Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 106.5% in July

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 0.3 %

GELYY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4868 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

