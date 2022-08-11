General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

