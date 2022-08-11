General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $77,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

