Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Genesco has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $845.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

