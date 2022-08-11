Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research firms have commented on G. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genpact by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 715.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.