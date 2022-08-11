Ghost (GHOST) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $3,938.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00131565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065516 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,224,893 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

