GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

