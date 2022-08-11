Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 560 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 570 ($6.89) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 469.95 ($5.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 466.52. The company has a market cap of £61.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.97. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.