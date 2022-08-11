Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 290.37 ($3.51). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 283.74 ($3.43), with a volume of 18,601 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £83.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.36.

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

