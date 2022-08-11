Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 315.6% from the July 15th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 3,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

