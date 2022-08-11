Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,167. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94.

