Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,194. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

