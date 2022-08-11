GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-0.65 EPS.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 103,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.