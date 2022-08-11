Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 250,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,880,166 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.58.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globalstar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

