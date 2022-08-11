Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 551 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $300,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $854,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

