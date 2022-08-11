Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $19,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 190,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,106,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $827,605.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,513,722.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $3,336,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

