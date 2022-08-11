Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.