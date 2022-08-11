Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $998,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SHY stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

