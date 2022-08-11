Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NKE stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

