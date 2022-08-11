Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

