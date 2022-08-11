Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,476 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.