GoHelpFund (HELP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,673.00

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $5,869.22 and approximately $3,673.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

