Goldstein Munger & Associates Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Goldstein Munger & Associates acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after buying an additional 264,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,616. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.