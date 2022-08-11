GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $11.00 at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GoodRx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile



GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

