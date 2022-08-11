Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Up 216.5% in July

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 216.5% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,003. Gores Holdings VII has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,268,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,821,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after buying an additional 2,219,526 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $9,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,820,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 747,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 625,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII

