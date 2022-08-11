Govi (GOVI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.80 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Govi has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $146,705.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,220,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

