Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 81.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.
Great Ajax Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE AJX opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Insider Activity at Great Ajax
In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $29,722,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on AJX. Compass Point raised Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
