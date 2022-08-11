Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 81.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

NYSE AJX opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $29,722,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AJX. Compass Point raised Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

