Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Update

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the July 15th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GTBIF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 457,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

